LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT opened at $94.88 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.