LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.9 million to $56.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.49 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 7.3 %

LMAT traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 343,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.