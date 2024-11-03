LEMONCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,554.93 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $25,371.90 and approximately $1,554.93 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

