LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Holdings Trimmed by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

LGI Homes Profile



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

