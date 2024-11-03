Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.860-3.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-15.500 EPS.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde has a 1-year low of $385.12 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

