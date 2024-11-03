Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $477.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $457.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde has a one year low of $385.12 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.86. The stock has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

