Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 176366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Lineage Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth $324,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

