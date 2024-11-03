Lisa Crossley Buys 57,100 Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley purchased 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,985.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RHT remained flat at C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.66.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

