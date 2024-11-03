Lisa Crossley Buys 57,100 Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crossley purchased 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$19,985.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RHT remained flat at C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.66.
