Litecoin Price Reaches $67.23 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $67.23 or 0.00098403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $240.32 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008857 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,153,443 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
