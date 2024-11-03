Lmcg Investments LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.79 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.