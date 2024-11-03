Lmcg Investments LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

