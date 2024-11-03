Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

