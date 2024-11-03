Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 26,654 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.