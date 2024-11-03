Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.6% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $545.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

