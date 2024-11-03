Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $545.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

