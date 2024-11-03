Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $549.33 and last traded at $549.12. 115,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,052,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

