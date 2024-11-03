Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,626 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 571,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 320,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 953,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,834 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.27 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

