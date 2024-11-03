Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

