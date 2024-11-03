Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.37 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000. BioNTech accounts for 4.1% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

