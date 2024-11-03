Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,849,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $25.60 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84.

