Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $3,227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $137.38 and a one year high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.