Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,258,000 after acquiring an additional 880,999 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,009 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 909,842 shares during the last quarter.

PYLD stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

