LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0331

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

