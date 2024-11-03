Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Flex by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Flex by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

