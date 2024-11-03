Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

