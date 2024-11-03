Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.