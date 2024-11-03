Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $210.85 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
