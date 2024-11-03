Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $130.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

