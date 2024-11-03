MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,497 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.20% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,494,983.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,396 shares of company stock worth $71,106,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

