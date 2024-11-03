Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $15.27 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1,539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $7,015,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 218,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

