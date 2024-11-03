Marcus’ (MCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Marcus Trading Up 9.3 %
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
