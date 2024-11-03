MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. MarineMax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS.
MarineMax Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:HZO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,197. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. MarineMax’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MarineMax
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.