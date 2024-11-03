MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. MarineMax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS.

MarineMax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,197. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. MarineMax’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.