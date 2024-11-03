Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Lifesci Capital raised Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Merus has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 43.29% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Merus by 63.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 521,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,377,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.