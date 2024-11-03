MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE MET opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. MetLife has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MET
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More
