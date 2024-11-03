MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. MetLife has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.01%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.