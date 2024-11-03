Michael A. Hedlund Sells 1,992 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

OMF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in OneMain by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.