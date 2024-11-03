Mina Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Mina has a total market cap of $555.46 million and $18.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,195,707,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,177,540,820 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,195,491,971.8400393 with 1,177,119,591.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48513277 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $15,134,259.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

