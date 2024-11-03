Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. 861,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,836. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

