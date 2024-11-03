Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $274.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.13.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.93. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 182.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

