Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $532.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $496.00 to $532.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.92.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $508.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $378.48 and a 1-year high of $527.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $10,604,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.