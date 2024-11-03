Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America cut Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

MBLY opened at $15.57 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 168.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $305,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

