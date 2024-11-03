Monero (XMR) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $49.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.85 or 0.00229034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,046.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.45 or 0.00495904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00019741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.