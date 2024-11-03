Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Lessened by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 4.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $32,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,161,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $759.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $897.06 and a 200 day moving average of $823.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $459.69 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

