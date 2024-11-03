Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $453.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.45 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.94. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

