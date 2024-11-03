My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0284

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $17,830.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000093 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

