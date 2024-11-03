Nancy E. Cooper Sells 366 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 7.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

