Nancy E. Cooper Sells 366 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:BC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $99.68.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Analyst Ratings Changes
BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.