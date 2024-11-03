NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHFree Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,406.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.