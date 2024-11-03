Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $235,955.70 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $146,343.98.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 691 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $82,097.71.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $59,068.64.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $73,422.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $33,956,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 221,517 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

