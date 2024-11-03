National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$280.00 to C$294.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$267.90.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$269.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$196.27 and a 12-month high of C$271.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$258.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$242.17.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

