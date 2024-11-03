National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National CineMedia Price Performance
Shares of NCMI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
