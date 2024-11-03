Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.12 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

